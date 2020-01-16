LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track

By
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- It is a fresh start to the New Year for several people facing possible arrest or jail time due to outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies held a warrant-clearing event at the Norwalk station.

"We are helping them out to get a new court date. We are not alleviating their crimes but we are citing them out, getting new court dates," said Deputy Art Areugello.

Warrants for felonies, violent misdemeanors and drug-related offenses were not eligible to be cleared. But for those who qualified due to minor infractions of non-violent misdemeanors it was a chance to get back on track.

"I had three warrants. They cited me out for two and one I need to go to court immediately on. I trust it," said Summer Lazenby.

This is the second time the law enforcement agency has held the event which they hope will build trust within the community.

Ivon Arecibia came because she was worried she might have a warrant out after four unpaid speeding tickets.

"I was thinking how am I going to get caught up with all these tickets and on top of that all the bills. I seen this opportunity, came and what do you know I am all cleared now. I don't have any tickets. I am happy about that that's just a blessing," said Arecibia.

With the fear lifted is a chance to move on with their lives.

"Only thing I need to do is make sure I go to my court date. And why waste your time if you aren't going to go to your court date," said Lazenby.

The event was held from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Norwalk station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Retail store Active Ride Shop to close for good
Family frantically searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Local Girl Scout won national contest to be the face of one of the famous cookie boxes
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
Show More
LA crime rate dropped to lowest number in decades last year
A first look at Disneyland's new Star Wars ride
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Calabasas resident accused of posting hate-filled signs on condo balcony
More TOP STORIES News