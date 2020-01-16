LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- It is a fresh start to the New Year for several people facing possible arrest or jail time due to outstanding warrants.On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies held a warrant-clearing event at the Norwalk station."We are helping them out to get a new court date. We are not alleviating their crimes but we are citing them out, getting new court dates," said Deputy Art Areugello.Warrants for felonies, violent misdemeanors and drug-related offenses were not eligible to be cleared. But for those who qualified due to minor infractions of non-violent misdemeanors it was a chance to get back on track."I had three warrants. They cited me out for two and one I need to go to court immediately on. I trust it," said Summer Lazenby.This is the second time the law enforcement agency has held the event which they hope will build trust within the community.Ivon Arecibia came because she was worried she might have a warrant out after four unpaid speeding tickets."I was thinking how am I going to get caught up with all these tickets and on top of that all the bills. I seen this opportunity, came and what do you know I am all cleared now. I don't have any tickets. I am happy about that that's just a blessing," said Arecibia.With the fear lifted is a chance to move on with their lives."Only thing I need to do is make sure I go to my court date. And why waste your time if you aren't going to go to your court date," said Lazenby.The event was held from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Norwalk station.