Los Angeles County sues Edison for over $100 million in damages after Woolsey Fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is suing Southern California Edison and its parent company, Edison International, to recover more than $100 million in damages and costs for the Woolsey Fire.The fire began Nov. 8 - burning more than 150 square miles, destroying over 1,600 buildings and damaging 360 others.SoCal Edison told the Public Utilities Commission that an electrical outage before the fire may have been caused by two different wires making contact.The lawsuit claims the wires could have caused sparks which could have started the fire.The utility has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.