LA County opening 2 new community-based COVID vaccine sites today

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- With Six Flags Magic Mountain back in business, the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site operated by the county in the theme park's parking lot will be replaced Monday by a pair of smaller locations.

The Magic Mountain vaccine site closed at the end of the day Sunday. On Monday, vaccination sites run by the county will open at College of the Canyons and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, providing options for walk-up appointments for residents in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Both of the new sites will have the capacity to administer up to 2,000 shots per day.

"I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site,'' county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement when the closure was announced.

"Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority, and I appreciate the collaboration between the county and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents.''

More than 129,000 vaccination doses were administered at the Magic Mountain site since it opened in January.

The county will continue to operate its four other large-scale vaccine sites at the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the county Office of Education in Downey.

Health officials say the county is on track to have 80% of the population vaccinated by late June.

On Friday, L.A. County reported that the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus fell to 1%, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. The rate peaked at more than 20% in December.



City News Service contributed to this report.
