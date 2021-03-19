Los Angeles County hopes to make high school students 16+ eligible for COVID vaccine in May

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer on Wednesday said all students over the age of 16 should be eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1.
"Those are now available for all teachers and staff at L.A. County schools and hopefully, in May, they'll be available for all students 16 and older," she said during a virtual press briefing.
Despite the county's announcement, the vaccine eligibility guidelines from the California Department of Public Health have not been updated to reflect or mention vaccine eligibility for that young group.
Preschool and elementary schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District are currently scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction by the middle of April. Middle and high schools could start back up in late April.
Earlier this week, California officials expanded the list of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by another 4 to 6 million people.
People between ages 16-64 who are severely disabled, and those with health conditions that put them at high risk can now get in line for shots.