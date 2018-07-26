La Crescenta burglary suspect caught on video

Police in La Crescenta are trying to track down a burglar caught on home surveillance video.The footage shows the suspect first knocking on the front door to see if anyone is home.The suspect has been identified as Esnaider Alvarado Martinez, 19.Detectives say after knocking on the door, Martinez then burglarized the home.The homeowner says he shattered the glass of the front door which triggered the alarm.She says he took a safe from the bedroom that had her children's baby books inside.Sheriff's detectives say Martinez left the home in a white BMW with dealer plates.They believe he's responsible for other burglaries in the neighborhood.