La Crescenta man pleads guilty to attempting to obtain ricin, said he intended to use it as weapon

By ABC7.com staff
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, Calif. (KABC) -- A La Crescenta-Montrose man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to obtain ricin and said he intended to use it as a weapon, authorities said.

Steve S. Kim, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of prohibition with respect to biological weapons.

"Ricin is an incredibly dangerous biological toxin - just a few tiny grains can kill a human," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. "Because it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction and there is no antidote for ricin poisoning, any attempt to acquire this deadly chemical agent is an extremely serious matter that will prompt a vigorous response," Hanna said.

Kim attempted to obtain ricin in 2018 from what the thought was an online seller, but was an undercover FBI operative. During the negotiations, Kim said the ricin was for someone that weighed 110 pounds, according to authorities.

Kim was placed under arrest at his home in Nov. 2018 when he opened a package the FBI had delivered to him.

Kim is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, but the government agreed to recommend no more than 87 months in a plea agreement.

During an interview with law enforcement, Kim spoke about marital issues between he and his wife, but it was unclear how he intended to use the weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la crescentalos angeles countyricinweaponsmurderpoison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father of boy whose body was found in pool demands answers
Suspects in Pechanga killing have criminal history, records show
Body of man found on cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes identified
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
Chargers celebrate season-opening win
Show More
LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting
Man arrested for allegedly groping child in Redlands store
Fans honor musical legacy of late Spanish singer Camilo Sesto
Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC
Video of toddler 'besties' running toward each other, hugging in NYC goes viral
More TOP STORIES News