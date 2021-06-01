La Crescenta residents don't want sexual offender in their neighborhood

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) -- Laurie Montes loves having her grandchildren visit her. But now she wonders if that can be possible."I'm scared, frightened," she says.She was just notified that a sexual predator identified in the Megan's Law website could be housed in the home right next door.Montes says her grandchildren like playing in the backyard"If I have my windows open he's looking straight in. I can't grow trees big enough now to block it. He looks straight into my pool where they were playing yesterday," says Montes.His name is Calvin Grassmier and he is described as a sexually violent predator. He was convicted of rape and sexual assault of a minor. A judge is considering this as one of the options where he might go.Residents gathered to express their concerns about what could happen in their neighborhood."I think it's absolutely horrible. He should not be in this neighborhood. he should not be in this town," says another resident Lucy Esterly.Neighbors say the house was recently sold and it is near areas where there are a lot of children: Two Strike Park and several schools.Katelyn Walter says "It makes me a little angry that they're letting that person to be around this area." She says now she will probably take less walks around the neighborhood"We can't walk in our own neighborhood now because some criminal is living here? I think it's absolutely horrible," says Esterly.Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger who represents this district issued a statement: "The Crescenta Valley community cannot be an option. I urge our residents to join me in strongly and vocally opposing this outrageous proposal and dissuading the judge from permitting this dangerous person from residing in our safe, family-oriented neighborhood."People in the neighborhood say they are ready to fight. They are going to let the judge know how they feel about it by attending a virtual hearing scheduled for June 11.