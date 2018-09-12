Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies raided 13 unlicensed marijuana dispensaries, seizing thousands of pounds of pot and making multiple arrests.The sheriff's department notes that there are no licenses for dispensaries in unincorporated East Los Angeles. They thanked community members for calling in tips about suspected illegal operations.After a months-long investigation, deputies served 13 search warrants throughout the area.They made 22 arrests and seized three loaded guns and $10,000 in cash. They also seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana products, including edibles.