LASD deputies use Taser on man who flagged them down for help after crash, witness says

The person who tweeted the video says the man was trying to flag down the deputies for help after a car accident.
LENNOX, Calif. (KABC) -- Video showing Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies using a Taser on a man in the middle of a Lennox street is now at the center of a law enforcement investigation.

The sheriff's department says deputies responded to a traffic collision near 104th Street and Van Ness Avenue Tuesday morning when a man ran onto the road and blocked their vehicle.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the encounter once they got out of their vehicle, however, the man "became hostile and a use of force occurred," according to LASD.

But the person who tweeted the video says the man was trying to flag down the deputies to help with the crash.

Four deputies are seen surrounding the man while he is on the ground after the Taser was used.

During the encounter, authorities say another man approached the deputies and ignored commands to back off, leading to a "struggle" with the deputies.

Authorities say both men, who are family members, were taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The man who had a Taser used on him was medically evaluated, and the other man was released on a citation for battery on a peace officer and obstruction, according to LASD.
