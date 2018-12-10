Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy to face manslaughter charge in 2016 Norwalk fatal shooting

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy involved in a deadly shooting in 2016 is expected to surrender and face voluntary manslaughter charges, Eyewitness News learned Monday. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy involved in a deadly shooting in 2016 is expected to surrender and face voluntary manslaughter charges, Eyewitness News learned Monday.

On Feb. 24, 2016, Deputy Luke Liu was cruising by a Norwalk 7-Eleven. The night before, it was the scene of a deadly shooting. But on the night Liu patrolled it, he spotted a vehicle that he believed was stolen out of Whittier.

Moments later, the deputy opened fire and 26-year-old Francisco Garcia was killed.

One witness claimed the deputy didn't have to open fire, and authorities didn't find a weapon at the scene. In a video, the witness said in Spanish that Garcia did not have a gun.

But Liu, who was working alone that day, said he confronted the driver who refused to answer his questions. The driver then got back into his vehicle and eventually accelerated, hitting Liu.

Liu then fired into the car multiple times, saying he saw Garcia reach for something in the backseat.

"At this point, the deputy felt a threat to his life and that's why he fired," Lt. Eddie Hernandez said in 2016.

Earlier this year, the county claims board recommended a settlement of $1.75 million with Garcia's family.

Liu, who has been on desk duty since the shooting, is expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Eyewitness News also learned that the union that represents deputies will head to the courthouse in support of Liu and sent out a letter to members to show support for him and his family.
