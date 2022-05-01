Sports

Clayton Kershaw surpasses Don Sutton as Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts

By Alden Gonzalez

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Dodgers won 7-0. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw became the Los Angeles Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts on Saturday night, striking out Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson in the fourth inning for the 2,697th regular-season punchout of his storied career.

Kershaw, 34, surpassed Don Sutton, who last pitched for the Dodgers in 1988 and had reigned as the franchise's career strikeout leader since 1979.

Kershaw leads all Dodgers players in Baseball-Reference wins above replacement while ranking third in starts, fourth in wins and fifth in innings. Since the start of the live-ball era in 1920, he boasts the lowest all-time ERA (2.48 heading into Saturday) and WHIP (1.00) among starting pitchers with at least 1,500 innings.

Kershaw struck out Dustin Garneau swinging on a curveball to tie Sutton's record of 2,696 strikeouts for the second out of the third inning, prompting a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium. An inning later, with one on and none out, he got Torkelson to swing through an 0-2 slider to set a new mark.

A graphic depicting Kershaw as the franchise leader in strikeouts flashed on the video boards and another standing ovation followed. Kershaw lifted his cap and lightly patted his chest in appreciation, then walked around the mound and lifted his cap again as the cheers grew louder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbbaseballsportslos angeles dodgersespnnewsclayton kershawdetroit tigers
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Video shows woman on gas station tirade crash with infant in back seat
Father, daughter killed when vehicle slams into pole in La Mirada
Crews battling brush fire burning near Big Bear
Suspect leads LAPD on lengthy, slow-speed chase in Mid-City
2 arrested, including school teacher, for Rancho Cucamonga homicide
Show More
Highland Park hit-and-run crash caught on video, LAPD asking for help
Angel City FC plays inaugural match in front of sellout crowd
LA Mayor's race: Feuer points to shelter as success on homelessness
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
2 high school baseball players shot in Santa Ana, 1 fatally
More TOP STORIES News