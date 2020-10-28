CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years

The LAX pylons will join landmarks around LA tonight that glow @Dodgers blue as our community wishes the team well in game 6 of the #WorldSeries - Let's go, Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/BK01yHBIkG — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 28, 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The drought is over. The Dodgers are World Series champions once again, for the first time since 1988!Los Angeles pounded out a gritty win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series, with some big help from their pricey 2020 offseason acquisition Mookie Betts.It was the team's seventh championship in a history that dates back more than a century to their founding in Brooklyn. It also follows two frustrating losses in the World Series in the last three years.In this year of pandemic-shortened sports seasons, the win came only a few weeks after - and during the same month as - the Lakers winning the NBA title. The last time the Dodgers won was also a year in which the Lakers took the title.Game 6 opened as a pitching duel.While Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run in the first, the score stayed parked at 1-0 until the sixth inning.Then the Dodgers pounced shortly after Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash pulled starting pitcher Blake Snell, who had been dominant until then.Cash came out to get Snell after No. 9 hitter Austin Barnes singled with one out for the Dodgers' second hit. Snell had thrown just 73 pitches, and the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner looked as if he disagreed with the quick hook.Mookie Betts then greeted Nick Anderson with a double, and Barnes scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Betts scored on Corey Seager's grounder to first baseman Ji-Man Choi, easily beating the throw home.The pitching change likely will be questioned for years to come. Betts had a .531 OPS against lefties this season, compared to 1.061 versus right-handers.In the eighth inning, Betts then made the score 3-1 with a solo homer to center off Peter Fairbanks.Snell joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers to pile up nine strikeouts through the first four innings of a World Series game. Koufax did it for the Dodgers in the 1963 opener against the New York Yankees.The Dodgers started Tony Gonsolin, but he was gone by the second inning and manager Dave Roberts went back to his bullpen again and again.If a Game 7 was needed, ace Walker Buehler was lined up to start, with Clayton Kershaw available in the bullpen after throwing 85 pitches Sunday in Game 5 for his second win of the Series.The LA-tilted crowd among the pandemic-reduced total of about 11,000 was leading frequent chants of "Let's go Dodgers" in the neutral-site Series in Texas, even while Snell was keeping the Dodgers bats quiet.Arozarena's early homer was his 10th of the postseason, extending his own record.It was Arozarena's third homer in the World Series, the first time a rookie has hit three in the Series since Charlie Keller did it for the New York Yankees in 1939. Arozarena became the first rookie to drive in a run in four consecutive Series games.Arozarena went the opposite way in the top of the first, homering to right off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin with one out.The Dodgers were in Brooklyn when they lost the World Series in 1916, 1920, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953, then finally won their first championship when Johnny Podres completed an eight-hit shutout in Game 7 in 1955 when Elston Howard grounded to Pee Wee Reese, who threw to first baseman Gil Hodges for the final out.After moving to Los Angeles following the 1957 season, the Dodgers added titles in 1959, when Larry Sherry was MVP after getting two wins and two saves, and 1963 and 1965, when Sandy Koufax went 4-1 and was twice MVP. Titles followed in 1981 and in 1988, the latter when Orel Hershiser earned the MVP by going 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA.