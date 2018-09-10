In a small room filled with grieving families, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore listened to the stories of lives lost to gun violence.Many of the mothers with the group Justice for Murdered Children, such as Barbara Pritchett, are still looking for answers. The group was started in the early 90s by a mother who lost her only son."I want justice for my son," she said. "I'm very frustrated. Unfortunately, I have two sons that was murdered. I have a 15-year-old that was murdered in June of 2007. His case was solved."The group asked Moore to use new tools like social media to solve murder investigations and also requested a homicide response team to help families of victims on the ground."Allow the families to be able to get the coroner's phone number immediately, right on the crime scene. Victims' assistance information - immediately right on the crime scene. Also, connect them with other family members, their clergy members, right then immediately on the crime scene," Lawanda Hawkins said.Moore, who was once a homicide investigator and took over the LAPD nearly three months ago, offered the families an apology."The violence that you have experienced in your life with the loss of a loved one - just from Mike Moore to you, I say I'm sorry," he said.Following the hourslong meeting, Moore said he was there to listen to concerns and wants to continue working with community members who can share their perspective with his officers."What I heard clearly from them tonight is that while our officers respond quickly, and they make every effort to secure a scene and render aid to the victim and try to identify those people responsible, that we could do a better job of interacting with the family and the survivors that respond to the scene also," Moore said.He is expected to meet with the group again later this year.