Fred Segal, Los Angeles fashion icon, dies

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fred Segal, the Los Angeles icon behind a retail scene that inspired the city's fashion, has died, his representatives confirmed Friday.

"In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades. Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever," read a statement.

Segal is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his wife Tiny and her two children and grandson.

Segal's namesake store is located on Sunset in West Hollywood. There are also several other branches in California and abroad.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
