LA files criminal charges against party houses in the Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Criminal charges were filed in connection to recent parties in the Hollywood Hills that were held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who describes the parties as "havoc in the Hills," announced the crackdown Friday morning.

Feuer announced criminal charges against two homeowners and two TikTok stars with millions of followers, Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, who hosted the parties.

The charges center around two parties, one held on Aug. 8 and another on Aug. 14, which reportedly drew hundreds of people and was held on Hall's birthday.

"We allege these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible, with a highly infectious disease spreading and parties banned because of it, and we allege they violated the law," Feuer said during a press conference.

Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion hours after LA mayor vows party crackdown
On the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home in Holmby Hills for a celebration.



Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized shutting off utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills that he said has hosted several large parties in violation of health orders.

Garcetti announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.

His announcement came after a large house party was held at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a deadly shooting.

The homes aren't usually owned by the people who throw the parties so the LAPD issued a warning to homeowners.

"Should you decide to utilize your home as a short-term party rental, you can be cited, you could see criminal filings against you and you could have your utilities shut off for the remainder of the emergency order," said Capt. Steve Lurie on a video posted on the department's Twitter page.

Health officials and city leaders have described the large parties as "super-spreaders," where the risk of coronavirus spreading is high.

If found guilty, those charged face fines up to $2,000 and a year in jail. Officials added that while jail time is not likely, it would show up on their criminal records.

1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
One person was killed and four were injured after a shooting near a massive party at a mansion in L.A.'s Beverly Crest neighborhood, where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
