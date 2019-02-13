Federal and local authorities took down dozens of members of Los Angeles-area gangs Wednesday.Authorities arrested 11 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Florencia 13.They also arrested 25 members and associates of the San Fernando Valley-based Vineland boys.The suspects are named in two federal racketeering indictments filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.They're charged with a wide range of crimes including drug trafficking, firearms, shootings and assaults that targeted rivals.The search continues for other gang members who are now considered fugitives.This is all the result of a joint task force investigation spanning over several years into these gangs.