LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Federal and local authorities took down dozens of members of Los Angeles-area gangs Wednesday.
Authorities arrested 11 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Florencia 13.
They also arrested 25 members and associates of the San Fernando Valley-based Vineland boys.
The suspects are named in two federal racketeering indictments filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
They're charged with a wide range of crimes including drug trafficking, firearms, shootings and assaults that targeted rivals.
The search continues for other gang members who are now considered fugitives.
This is all the result of a joint task force investigation spanning over several years into these gangs.