La Habra high school closes amid threat investigation

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school in La Habra was closed Monday after authorities were made aware of a threat against the campus that was later deemed not credible.La Habra police were investigating the shooting threat against Whittier Christian High School, which was allegedly made by a student and found on a social media platform.The school said in a statement that because the threat was posted late Sunday evening, there was not enough time to evaluate its credibility, prompting officials to cancel classes."Since our first priority is student safety we have decided to cancel school out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to work with the police and our campus safety team to ensure that our campus is safe for both students and staff," the statement reads.It is unclear if the student was taken into custody.An investigation is ongoing.