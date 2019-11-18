La Habra high school closes amid threat investigation

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school in La Habra was closed Monday after authorities were made aware of a threat against the campus that was later deemed not credible.

La Habra police were investigating the shooting threat against Whittier Christian High School, which was allegedly made by a student and found on a social media platform.

The school said in a statement that because the threat was posted late Sunday evening, there was not enough time to evaluate its credibility, prompting officials to cancel classes.

"Since our first priority is student safety we have decided to cancel school out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to work with the police and our campus safety team to ensure that our campus is safe for both students and staff," the statement reads.

It is unclear if the student was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la habrahigh schoolschool threat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
Most Hart District schools reopen in wake of Saugus High shooting
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
Vigil honors victims of Saugus High School shooting
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
Wisconsin Popeyes brawl caught on camera; 7 workers fired
Driver arrested after 2 teenage brothers killed in Winnetka crash
Show More
Switch up the Thanksgiving dinner table with taco soup
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
Security in Mexico City tight for Chargers-Chiefs MNF game
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA
Santa Ana motorcycle officer injured after crash
More TOP STORIES News