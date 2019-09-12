La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle, police say; driver sought

La Habra police officers are seen at an apartment complex on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (OC Hawk)

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- La Habra police on Thursday said a search was ongoing for a man who rammed his vehicle into a marked patrol car, injuring an officer who was inside.

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Las Lomas Drive.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, the Police Department said on Twitter.

No descriptions were immediately available of the driver or the vehicle in which he fled the scene.
