La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle, police say; driver sought

900 block of West Las Lomas. Suspect rammed his vehicle into officers marked black and white police vehicle while the officer was inside. Officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. Suspect fled in the vehicle. More to follow. — LaHabraPD (@LaHabraPD) September 12, 2019

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- La Habra police on Thursday said a search was ongoing for a man who rammed his vehicle into a marked patrol car, injuring an officer who was inside.The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Las Lomas Drive.The injured officer was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, the Police Department said on Twitter.No descriptions were immediately available of the driver or the vehicle in which he fled the scene.