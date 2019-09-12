La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle, police say; driver sought

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Las Lomas Drive.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, the Police Department said on Twitter.
No descriptions were immediately available of the driver or the vehicle in which he fled the scene.
