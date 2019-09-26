La Habra police shoot, kill suspect after responding to reported burglary, authorities say

Last night, Officers responded to a "Burglary Call" in the area of La Habra & Bedford where an Officer-Involved shooting occurred. The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured. A Public Information Officer will be providing more details as they become available. — LaHabraPD (@LaHabraPD) September 26, 2019

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- La Habra police on Wednesday evening shot and killed a suspect after responding to a report of a burglary, authorities said.In a tweet Thursday morning, the La Habra Police Department said the incident occurred in the area of East La Habra Boulevard and South Bedford Street. The deceased individual was not immediately identified.No officers were injured in the confrontation, the statement said.News video from the scene showed officers examining two vehicles that had apparently been involved in a head-on collision. The front seat areas of both vehicles were covered with tarps.