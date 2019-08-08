Massive sinkhole in La Habra has residents concerned about mosquitoes, safety

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been six months since a massive sinkhole opened up in La Habra.
The sinkhole was about 80 feet long and 20 feet wide. Police believe it was caused by an underground flood control channel that collapsed during the winter's heavy rains.
People who live at the condo complex say no one has done anything to fix it. They want to know who is going to take responsibility.
Aside from it being an inconvenience, the residents are concerned about the hazard it poses and mosquitoes.
