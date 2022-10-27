L.A. Kings Iceland in Paramount opens up to the public

The L.A. Kings Iceland ice rink, formerly named Paramount Iceland, has gotten approximately $1 million worth of upgrades.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- The L.A. Kings Iceland, formerly named Paramount Iceland, is officially open to the public.

The ice rink is home to the first Zamboni machine which is an ice resurfacing machine.

It has been around for eight decades, becoming a staple in the Paramount community.

"Frank Zamboni and his brother Lawrence opened this facility without a roof, and for nine years they shoveled the snow off the ice rink and, finally, Frank Zamboni got tired of doing that, so he invented the model 'A' Zamboni," said Brad Berman, President of American Sports Entertainment Company.

The building was closed for years because of COVID-19 restrictions, only open for private events.

The L.A. Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company announced they purchased the building for the community in June.

Now the single-sheet ice facility has gotten a facelift and some of the Zamboni family was there to see the finished product.

"For the Kings, to help all the ice rinks in the community of L.A. continue to be open and available to the community, and kids who are playing hockey, or families that just want to skate, it's critical as a core value of our organization that wants to serve our community," said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operation Officer of the L.A. Kings.

The upgrades took months and cost approximately $1 million.

"Everything from the roof, to the floor, to the ice, to the dasher boards, to the skates, has all been replaced, upgraded and remodeled," Berman said.

Inside the facility, there's a Zamboni museum in honor of the late Frank J. Zamboni.

You can also find a Wurlitzer organ, the only pipe organ currently playing regularly in any ice-skating arena in the country

The facility is now open to the public. On Friday nights there is a two for one deal where you can bring a friend for the price of one.

