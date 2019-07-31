LA man is 5th person known to have died in Kern River this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- A Los Angeles man is the fifth person known to have died in the Kern River this year.

The Kern County Sheriff's Department says 45-year-old Uceda Velis was swept underwater late Tuesday afternoon near Ming Lake.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene. Velis was unresponsive when he was located and removed from the river. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

In addition to the five known deaths in the Kern this year, an 11-year-old girl remains missing.
