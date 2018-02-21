LA man suing after he says e-cig battery exploded, burned his genitals

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly a dozen lawsuits are now being filed, including one from a Los Angeles man who said he was seriously injured when his device exploded. (KABC)

By
Nearly a dozen new lawsuits are being filed that claim people were burned by exploding e-cigarette batteries, including one from a Los Angeles man who said he was seriously injured.

"I suffered second- and third-degree burns to my legs, thighs, genitals and penis," Erik Howell said. "The pain was the worst you could imagine - definitely a 20 on a scale of one to 10."

Erik was not smoking an e-cigarette when it happened, he simply had a spare battery in his pocket. The company that makes the battery is LG Electronics.

"Our law firm is handling over 80 of these e-cigarette explosion cases, and we're seeing a trend with LG, and that trend is that their batteries are defective and they're exploding," said attorney Greg Bentley.

Erik's case is one of ten being filed by the firm of Bentley and More. They are seeking compensation and possibly punitive damages for an industry they say is completely out of control.

"The reality is this industry is still operating like the wild, wild West, without regulation to make sure these products are safe," Bentley said. "It's not going to change."

Howell still isn't sure if he will fully recover from his injuries, and he has gone back to smoking cigarettes because he's convinced it's safer than vaping.

LG Electronics has not responded to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
e-cigarettesvapinglawsuitLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News