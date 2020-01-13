Garcetti, Longoria set to announce plan to increase Latino representation in media

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are set to announce on Monday a new initiative to increase Latino representation in the entertainment industry.The Latinx Access (LA) Collab initiative aims to connect performers, executives and creators to opportunities in Hollywood.A study from USC last year found Latinos are vastly underrepresented in the film industry. Despite making up 18% of the U.S. population, the study found only 3% of the top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018 had Latino actors in lead or co-lead roles.Only 4.5% of all speaking characters were Latino, according to the study. Behind the camera, 4% of directors of the 1,200 films were Latino.Garcetti and Longoria are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. at the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory for the announcement, which comes on the same day as nominations for the 2020 Oscars are announced.