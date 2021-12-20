Suspect in death of LA model, her friend also charged with 4 counts of rape in separate cases

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in death of LA model also charged with rape in other cases

One of the three men charged in the deaths of two women, who police say were given drugs and dropped off outside of separate Los Angeles hospitals, is now being charged in separate cases with four counts of rape.

David Pearce, 37, was arrested last week on suspicion of manslaughter. Two other men, 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn, were both charged with accessory to manslaughter, but have since been released, according to booking records.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims - Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola - were given drugs at a home in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard. Investigators believe an overdose resulted in their deaths.

Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress who moved to L.A. from Alabama, was dropped off at Southern California Hospital Nov. 13.

RELATED: Mom of LA model found dead believes men held her against her will
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a model and aspiring actress who was found dead in Culver City believes there's more to be uncovered than what police are reporting.



Investigators said the men, who were wearing masks at the time, according to police, were in a black Toyota Prius without license plates when they dropped her off. Giles died shortly after.

Meanwhile, Cabrales-Arzola, an aspiring architect from Mexico, was left in critical condition at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. and later declared brain dead. One day shy of her 27th birthday on Nov. 28, her family took her off life support. Her organs were donated.

RELATED: Woman left outside hospital after night out in LA taken off life support
EMBED More News Videos

The woman who was left brain dead after she was dropped off at an L.A. hospital at the end of a night out with a friend was taken off life support one day shy of her birthday.



Now, Pearce is accused of sexually assaulting four women dating back more than a decade. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón says Pearce sexually assaulted a woman in 2010.

He's also accused of raping a second woman in February of 2019, and two more in separate incidents last year.

"My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future," Gascón said in a statement. "This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyoverdosewoman injureddeath investigationrapelos angeles police departmentwest hollywoodorgan donationsarrestlapdwoman killedsexual assaultinvestigationdrugsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New video shows SUV accident cause Pasadena gas spill
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Eureka
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
2-year-old girl stabbed in Santa Ana; father arrested
Pasadena, Beverly Hills police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Farmworker families receive toys, food at Oxnard Spark of Love event
Show More
Military dad dressed as Santa surprises daughter for Christmas
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Carlos Marín, singer in pop-opera group Il Divo, dies at age 53
Lakers coach Frank Vogel in COVID protocols
More TOP STORIES News