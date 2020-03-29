Thousands of Angelenos go without power amid stay-at-home orders

#beverlywood #PicoRobertson customers. Crews have completed repairing the cable and six crews are in the process of completing related work to restore your power. Full restoration now expected by 7pm. We know this has been a very long day and appreciate your patience. — LADWP (@LADWP) March 28, 2020

It’s 5:25 pm. Still no power. Almost 24 hours. How could our community be put in this position? How are we not better prepared to address mass power outage while #SaferAtHome order? L.A. can’t even ensure utilities in time of crisis. @ABC7 @CurbedLA @latimes @MayorOfLA #COVID19 — Bree Long (@Bree_Long) March 29, 2020

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Angelenos found that staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic can be quite challenging when the power goes out for more than 24 hours.A main underground cable was damaged by recent rains and power was knocked out Friday night to more than 2,100 households and businesses in the Pico-Robertson and Beverlywood neighborhoods.Nearly 24 hours later, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were still working to restore electricity, but said they were hopeful to have it back on by 7 p.m. Saturday.Residents said they first had several on-and-off blackouts, including one lasting about 12 hours, before the power went out around 6 p.m. Friday.The outage is coming as people throughout the country have been asked to stay home to enforce social distancing to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Many households have stocked up their refrigerators and freezers and were worried about food spoilage during the outage."I'm a little upset right now and frustrated," said resident Bree Long. "We've been down with power for 24 of the last 36 hours here in the Pico Beverly neighborhood. There's thousands of people that are impacted right now, right in the middle of a pandemic when we're trying to obey an order to stay home."On Saturday, police officers were directing traffic at intersections as crews worked underground in several locations."We know this has been a very long day and appreciate your patience," the DWP tweeted to residents.