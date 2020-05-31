LA, other SoCal cities issue curfew for residents in anticipation of more protests

A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 31, 2020

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Southern California cities, including Los Angeles, have issued a curfew for all of its residents in anticipation of more protests throughout the region Sunday night.Officials in Culver City, Santa Ana and Beverly Hills are also calling on people to stay inside. The following are details issued by each city.Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a curfew for all of Los Angeles for the second night in a row after the city saw more unrest Saturday that left behind a path of extensive damage across the city.The new curfew requires everyone within the city of L.A. to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.When Saturday's curfew was issued, Garcetti announced that all coronavirus testing centers in the city were closed due to safety concerns. It's unclear if that also applies to Sunday's curfew.Officials in Beverly Hills issued two curfews to "ensure the continued safety" of its residents.The first curfew, which applies to the city's Business District, will take effect starting Sunday 1 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The second is a citywide curfew and will go into effect at 4 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. the next morning.Culver City's curfew requires everyone within the city to stay indoors starting 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The city's local bus service has also been canceled for the night."Culver City respects everyone's right to peacefully protest. Our police department will continue to enforce our laws, including the curfew order, to ensure everyone stays safe," said Mayor Gran Eriksson in a statement.In Santa Ana, residents must remain inside starting at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.