Orange County home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire

LA PALMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A smoke alarm awakened a La Palma man early Monday morning, just in time for him to save himself and his dog from flames that engulfed his Christmas tree and then spread through his house.

The fire was reported at 2 a.m. in a house in the 7700 block of Laurelwood Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Investigators say once the man was outside, his dog ran back inside and he ran after it. Both managed to escape again through a window without any injuries, officials said.

The homeowner, Wayne Jewell, has lived in the home for 45 years.

Fire officials used the incident to encourage everyone to take a few steps to ensure fire safety in your home:

  • Have working smoke detectors


  • Remove natural Christmas trees

  • Have an exit plan in case of a fire and don't go back inside


    • The OCFA says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    City News Service contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    la palmaorange countyorange county fire authorityfirechristmas treehouse fire
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Dodger Stadium COVID testing site to reopen with changes
    Historic Long Beach hospital reopens to free up other medical facilities
    Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons
    UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
    Sunday was the busiest travel day since the start of pandemic
    Some vaccine doses going to those outside of high-priority groups
    Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
    Show More
    Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' co-star, dies at 65
    Pink's hot dog stand shutting down for several months
    Farmworker turned astronaut Jose Hernandez urges kids not to give up
    Electric Mile at Santa Anita park offers drive-thru festival with lights, music
    Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
    More TOP STORIES News