Orange County home destroyed after Christmas tree catches fire

Have working smoke detectors

Remove natural Christmas trees

Have an exit plan in case of a fire and don't go back inside

LA PALMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A smoke alarm awakened a La Palma man early Monday morning, just in time for him to save himself and his dog from flames that engulfed his Christmas tree and then spread through his house.The fire was reported at 2 a.m. in a house in the 7700 block of Laurelwood Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Investigators say once the man was outside, his dog ran back inside and he ran after it. Both managed to escape again through a window without any injuries, officials said.The homeowner, Wayne Jewell, has lived in the home for 45 years.Fire officials used the incident to encourage everyone to take a few steps to ensure fire safety in your home:The OCFA says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.