La Plaza de Cultura y Artes museum exhibit showcases LA's vibrant 'Chicanidad'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Localish LA stopped by La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, known as La Plaza, in downtown Los Angeles, across the street from the historic Olvera Street, to check out the museum and their current exhibits."The vibrancy, the light and all of the works of imagery and iconography. This is a celebration of Chicano, a celebration of Chicano/Chicana creativity, said guest curator Rafael Barrientos Martinez."We're the only a museum dedicated to telling the history and culture of Latinos in Los Angeles," said Esperanza Sanchez, associate curator at La Plaza. "We have two floors of exhibitions."The museum and cultural center is free to the public."It's opportunity to feel seen, appreciated and valued," said Amelia Herrera Robles, a resident of Sylmar."L.A. Memo Chicana Chicano art from 1972 to 1989," is 'La Plaza's' newest exhibition."This is not your typical Angeleno art exhibit," said Barrientos Martinez. "It's a refreshing look at a history that I'm encountering for the first time."