Los Angeles County prepares for fire season with arrival of Super Scooper planes

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County has been leasing a pair of planes dubbed, Super Scoopers, from Canada for the past 25 years.

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles County has been leasing a pair of planes called Super Scoopers from Canada for the past 25 years.

The planes scoop up 1,600 gallons of water in seconds, and arrive to Los Angeles just in time for fire season.

The planes are specifically built to fight fires, and the cost of leasing the two from Quebec is $8 million for the county.

Because the planes are only built for one thing, it is not cost effective for the county to buy its own planes.

The Super Scoopers arrived late this year because of Quebec's busy fire season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirefirefightersfire challengeairplaneLos Angeles CountyVan Nuys
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Naked Fontana man broke into teen's room, may have other victims
Body of man found in Calabasas; homicide detectives investigating
Alleged child predator asks if he 'could have' woman's daughter at OC laundromat
Tracking technology helps find those with dementia, autism
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
Irvine makes top 10 list for best places to raise a family
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
CA officials urge Gov. Brown to sign phase out oil, gas production
Show More
Anabel Munoz shares how she grew up in Paramount, Bellflower
Two friends pull off impressive McDonald's ad prank in Houston
Students' lawsuits claim OC school district ignored signs of molestation
Woodland Hills neighborhood divided over possible name change
'Silent reflux' may be related to chronic cough and sore throat
More News