Los Angeles County has been leasing a pair of planes called Super Scoopers from Canada for the past 25 years.The planes scoop up 1,600 gallons of water in seconds, and arrive to Los Angeles just in time for fire season.The planes are specifically built to fight fires, and the cost of leasing the two from Quebec is $8 million for the county.Because the planes are only built for one thing, it is not cost effective for the county to buy its own planes.The Super Scoopers arrived late this year because of Quebec's busy fire season.