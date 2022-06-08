What to know before you go to this weekend's LA Pride Parade

Under the theme #LoveYourPride, this year's event also celebrates the parade's 50th anniversary, a historical moment that was postponed due to the pandemic.
The parade's Hollywood location also pays tribute to the first-ever permitted gay parade in the world which took place in Hollywood on June 28, 1970.
Before the official parade, LA Pride is hosting LA Pride in the Park on Saturday, June 11. This festival-style event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. featuring music, vendors, exhibitors booths, food and drinks. Taking place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, it includes performances from headliners Christina Aguilera and Anitta as well as Syd, Chika, and Michaela Jaé.
On Sunday, June 12 the official parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade route starts at Hollywood and Cahuenga Blvds., then heads west and loops down Highland, and concludes at Sunset and Cahuenga Blvds.
Three Pride grand marshals will herald the event. They include legendary activist and trailblazer Sir Lady Java as the Community Grand Marshal, actor Mark Indelicato as the Celebrity Grand Marshal, and Paula Abdul as the newly created Icon Grand Marshal.
Additionally, there will be a free Pride Village street fair between Cahuenga and Vine from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The fair includes music, art, booths, food, drinks, and a Ferris wheel.
As the parade nears, here are some things to know beforehand:
Transportation:
Parking in the Hollywood area is extremely limited. It's recommended to either use ride-sharing or public transportation. For those opting for the second choice, the Metro B Line (Red) is the most convenient choice as it has stops at Hollywood/Highland and Hollywood/Vine.
Accessibility:
For Saturday's event, ASL interpreters will be present onsite for performances.
Tickets:
LA Pride in the Park is a ticketed event with prices ranging from $75-$300. Sunday's LA Pride Parade and Pride Village are free and open to all ages.
Safety:
The following items are not allowed at LA Pride in the Park: chairs, animals except ADA service, outside food and beverages except water, smoking and vaping of any kind. Bags are restricted to clear bags, small purses such as fanny packs and empty hydration packs. LA Pride intends to follow LA County's current COVID-19 guidelines.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.