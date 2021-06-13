No parade yet, but LA Pride celebrations return to West Hollywood

Community & Events

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- LA Pride weekend is underway and thousands of people are out celebrating in West Hollywood and other communities, following last year's canceled festivities.

No parade is being held for Pride again this year, but bars and restaurants, like The Abbey, have reopened following the pandemic closures.

Thousands of people were out in the streets around West Hollywood, wearing rainbow Pride clothing, displaying rainbow flags and simply enjoying the warm weather.

"Just to be out and celebrate and everyone having a good time and people being happy and not depressed inside their houses," said Erik Hoffman of Marina del Rey. "It's a little bit of life back to Los Angeles."

Even more celebrating is expected next week, when the state lifts most of the remaining pandemic restrictions, allowing full capacity, as well as dancing, at bars and nightclubs.

