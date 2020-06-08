Thousands of Los Angeles protesters who were arrested over curfew won't be charged

Los Angeles prosecutors won't charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other orders by police in the city that's made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice.City Attorney Mike Feuer said Monday that his office will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who were cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave. Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed his support of the decision not to seek any punishment."This moment has the potential to bend the arc of our future toward a more fair and just city and country for everyone, if we're willing to seize it. I hope Angelenos will stay engaged in the cause to bring transformational progress. That is how we will continue the hard, necessary work of rooting out racism from our institutions, policies, laws and communities," Garcetti said in a statement.District Attorney Jackie Lacey also said she won't file charges in misdemeanor cases.Los Angeles police and county sheriff's deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. The vast majority of citations were for violating curfew or dispersal orders.Prosecutors said they would keep pursuing charges for looting, burglary, vandalism and any violence.Lacey has already charged more than 60 people with felonies related to the protests. The majority were for looting.