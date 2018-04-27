La Puente teacher accused of molesting 5 students

An elementary school teacher in La Puente was out on bail on Friday after being accused of molesting five students.

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A fourth-grade teacher at Hurley Elementary School in La Puente is accused of molesting five students.

Carlos Munguia, 46, faces five counts of misdemeanor child molestation. The criminal complaint states the attacks happened on four different occasions between 2015 and 2018.

His bail was set at $100,000, which he posted the same day he was arrested.

Parent Sochi Hernandez said Munguia was always nice to her child when he was a student and always helped him with his studies.

She said she's shocked he was arrested on suspicion of molesting five girls.

The Rowland Unified School District said the teacher is on paid administrative leave. The district also said it takes allegations seriously and the safety and well-being of its students is always the highest priority.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 1. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender.
