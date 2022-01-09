LA Rams vs. 49ers: Playoff berth at stake for 49ers, NFC West on line for Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --The Rams are controlling the ball early while building a 17-0 lead in the second quarter against San Francisco.Los Angeles has scored on each of its first three drives, with tight end Tyler Higbee making two scoring catches for his second career multi-TD game.The 49ers dominated possession in the NFC West rivals' first meeting, holding the ball for over 39 minutes. LA has had the ball for nearly 17 minutes already in the rematch.The Rams (12-4) are headed to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons under Sean McVay, but they would clinch their third NFC West title in that stretch if they can snap their three-year skid against the 49ers (9-7). Los Angeles would also win the division if Seattle upsets Arizona (11-5).San Francisco needs a sixth straight win over the Rams or a loss by New Orleans to Atlanta to clinch its second playoff berth under Kyle Shanahan, who has beaten McVay - his former Washington co-worker - in six of their nine NFC West meetings."I think it's two teams that respect each other a lot," Shanahan said. "We go hard. I would guess we've won the turnover battle the majority of the times, but ... I've never really tied those (wins) together, and especially being this one right now, it really has no bearing on what's happened in the past."McVay and Shanahan are good friends who see nothing personal in a rivalry that has been tilted dramatically to the north for nearly all of their concurrent careers. McVay has no incisive answers on what the Rams must to do break through."We need to play better in that three-hour window," McVay said brusquely. "I need to coach better. We need to execute better. We need to take better care of the football."