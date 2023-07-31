New season, new drama, new squad on 'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad'

Who has what it takes to become an NFL cheerleader? 'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' shows you the ups and downs and how dreams come true.

Hundreds audition. Only 35 can make it. See all the ups and downs and hard work to become an NFL cheerleader.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" returns for the third season, this time as a three episode series.

More than 300 people who showed up during the open casting call to audition for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Ram Cheerleaders team. Over the course of preliminary and final auditions, Los Angeles Ram Cheerleaders Coach Keely Fimbres, along with choreographers John Peter and Brittany Israel, narrow it down to the final 35 who make the squad.

The first episode premieres Sunday, August 6th at 6:30pm PT on ABC7 Los Angeles.

Episodes 2 and 3 follow the consecutive Sundays (August 13 and August 20).

If you miss an episode, or just want to watch it again, you can find it next day streaming on abc7.com/Rams or the abc7 Los Angeles streaming apps.

"LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" is produced by KABC-TV Los Angeles in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams.