LA Rams' Gerald Everett donates lunch to hospital emergency staff during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on many hospitals, people in the L.A. community are showing some of their gratitude to emergency professionals.On Tuesday, tight end Gerald Everett with the Los Angeles Rams surprised nurses, doctors and first responders to a special meal at the West Hills Hospital."Having the opportunity to come outside to see someone that's a predominate member of the community take time out of their day and provide us with a really nice meal and a chance just to let our guard down for just a second is invaluable," said ER medical director Dr. Natalie T. Shum with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.Everett gave thanks to the ER staff with some Italian-American grub as a lunch pick-me-up."I just want to do my part, do anything that I can to assist and help them because they're here around on the clock every day," Everett said.Only a few healthcare professionals made it to the complimentary lunch, taking a quick dash out of their busy schedules caring for patients."I just tried to catch them as they were coming out of their lunch breaks. Just to have a word and commend them for their hard work and efforts," said Everett.