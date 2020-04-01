coronavirus help

LA Rams' Gerald Everett donates lunch to hospital emergency staff during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on many hospitals, people in the L.A. community are showing some of their gratitude to emergency professionals.

On Tuesday, tight end Gerald Everett with the Los Angeles Rams surprised nurses, doctors and first responders to a special meal at the West Hills Hospital.

"Having the opportunity to come outside to see someone that's a predominate member of the community take time out of their day and provide us with a really nice meal and a chance just to let our guard down for just a second is invaluable," said ER medical director Dr. Natalie T. Shum with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Everett gave thanks to the ER staff with some Italian-American grub as a lunch pick-me-up.

"I just want to do my part, do anything that I can to assist and help them because they're here around on the clock every day," Everett said.

Only a few healthcare professionals made it to the complimentary lunch, taking a quick dash out of their busy schedules caring for patients.

"I just tried to catch them as they were coming out of their lunch breaks. Just to have a word and commend them for their hard work and efforts," said Everett.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles ramscoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicnursespandemicdoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
Bagpipes sound hope in Santa Monica
Patient makes Dodgers masks to support Parkinson's Foundation
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News