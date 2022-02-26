A Super Bowl wish comes true for terminally ill veteran thanks to LA Rams, Dream Foundation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the world watched the Super Bowl from their televisions, veteran with a terminal illness and his family were inside SoFi Stadium. His special day was made possible, thanks to the Rams and a special organization, the "Dream Foundation."It was the biggest game of the year with the hometown Rams center stage. For Matt Manry, a veteran suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease it was a dream come true. He learned about his health condition shortly after joining the Army. Working with the Rams, the Dream foundation found a way to get Manry and his family to the big game."Everybody has watched it in TV their entire lives and now to have been there and be in the presence of what was going on it was amazing," said Dylan Manry, Matt's Dad.For the Rams and the Dream foundation that is what it's all about."For us to be able to provide inspiration, comfort to individuals and families when they are facing their toughest times is a privilege," said Kisa Heyer/Dream Foundation CEO."We've just been trying to make every moment count and make every moment special from this day forward," said Manry.