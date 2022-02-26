ABC7 Salutes

A Super Bowl wish comes true for terminally ill veteran thanks to LA Rams, Dream Foundation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran's dream comes true with Super Bowl tickets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While the world watched the Super Bowl from their televisions, veteran with a terminal illness and his family were inside SoFi Stadium. His special day was made possible, thanks to the Rams and a special organization, the "Dream Foundation."

It was the biggest game of the year with the hometown Rams center stage. For Matt Manry, a veteran suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease it was a dream come true. He learned about his health condition shortly after joining the Army. Working with the Rams, the Dream foundation found a way to get Manry and his family to the big game.

"Everybody has watched it in TV their entire lives and now to have been there and be in the presence of what was going on it was amazing," said Dylan Manry, Matt's Dad.

For the Rams and the Dream foundation that is what it's all about.

"For us to be able to provide inspiration, comfort to individuals and families when they are facing their toughest times is a privilege," said Kisa Heyer/Dream Foundation CEO.

"We've just been trying to make every moment count and make every moment special from this day forward," said Manry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles ramsfootballabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Air Force demonstration team prepares to soar over Super Bowl
OC institute helps veterans manage legal challenges
New memorial garden in Norco salutes fallen military heroes
Veteran gets by with a little help from his police officer friends
TOP STORIES
Newsom dropping 95% of CA's COVID-related executive orders
$6 a gallon? At least one gas station in LA hits the mark
LA man chronicles evacuation from Ukraine with his family
Suspects sought after robbery attempt in Beverly Hills
What to know as LA County relaxes its indoor mask mandate
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Alleged gang violence at NoHo apartment complex prompts lawsuit
Show More
Cyber security tips as Biden warns Russia against cyberattacks on U.S.
OC high school on lockdown after 1 person stabbed
CDC eases COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares update on 'dire' situation in Ukraine
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
More TOP STORIES News