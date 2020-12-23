LA Rams help feed thousands during holiday season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Pechanga and the LA Regional Food Bank to host a holiday mobile food distribution at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood."It's really unique to use the power of football, partner smart, and provide holiday meals for the community that we serve," said the Rams director of Social Justice and Football Development Johnathan Franklin."I think it's very nice because most people don't have this around them and around this time, people need sources like this," said Henry Torres from Watts."This is just something small that we can do to give back," said the public relations director for Pechanga Resort Casino Ciara Green. "We hope this then serves to have other people help out in any way that they can."The event is expected to serve approximately 2,500 families in need with more than 135,000 meals."These types of distributions are getting food, fresh produce, meat, dairy, shelf-stable items to families so they can feed themselves over the coming week," said L.A. Regional Food Bank CEO Michael Flood."There's a lot of us that are not working and our hours are getting cut short, even with my family," said L.A. resident Karla Garcia. "So, it's a big help for all of us."This food distribution is part of the Rams third annual Community Blitz Day of Service. It's also the third mobile food distribution in partnership with the L.A. Regional Food Bank hosted at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 NFL season."This is what we do, we are cheerleaders," said Rams cheerleader, Yalissa C. "We perform at the stadium, we perform and do dances, but we also love to be out here with the community and be as much part of them as we possibly can.""This is marvelous for a time like this, and what's going on," said Hawthorne resident Stevie Lincoln. "To give people a chance to get out, don't have to get out of their car and they put it in your trunk, it's marvelous, it's great."