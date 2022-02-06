LA Rams set up fan store at 'The Grove' on week leading up to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As SoFi Stadium in Inglewood prepares to welcome Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams moved their official team store to The Grove, and fans are loving it."The Equipment Room" has been set up at The Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District for the week leading up to the big game.The shopping and dining destination is already a spot packed with people on weekends, and now, even more so with fans stocking up on Super Bowl merchandise, including some limited edition items.One of the hottest items is the white football jersey that the players will be wearing for Super Bowl LVI. It's not available in the store just yet but fans can pre-order those special jerseys at the shop.Some fans said they waited in line for two hours to get inside the store and shop."So very excited...I think we have a real shot this year, and more importantly, I think with us having it in the home arena, and home stadium, we'll have an opportunity for the players to be rested, and not have to do a whole travel schedule," said L.A. Rams fan Mark Jason Eulalia. "So I think that really helps us out this year."Click play on the player above to watch the story.