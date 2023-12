Rams hold off Saints, 30-22, to inch closer toward securing playoff berth

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams held off a late comeback from the New Orleans Saints to win 30-22 and inch closer toward securing a spot in the playoffs.

The Rams improved to 8-7 on the season, while the Saints dropped to 7-8.

With Shohei Ohtani in the stands, the Rams led 17-7 by halftime. The Saints scored 15 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.