Society

Thousands of food insecure residents in Southern California receive help at Panorama City distribution event

Thousands of food insecure residents in Southern California received help at L.A. Regional Food Bank's distribution event in Panorama City on Thursday.
By
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's an unfortunate sign of the times: a food distribution event in Panorama City drew a massive crowd on Thursday, and there is no indication that the need is going to diminish any time soon.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has partnered with civic and government groups to distribute tons of food for the food insecure.

"Everything's really bad right now. We're just trying to survive right now," said Thomas Ascencio from Pacoima. "There's a lot of people out of work right now. My wife's out of work because of the pandemic that's going on right now."

Large food distribution lends helping hand to people in El Monte
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people having to deal with food insecurity due to COVID-19 benefit from the distribution of meals in El Monte.


The L.A. Regional Food Bank says it is expecting even more people will be needing this help.

"When the pandemic hit, we were, our distribution, there was an increase of over 80% compared to last year. When businesses reopened, it went down to 70%. Now we're back at over 80% again so we're expecting the demand to continue," said Hilda Ayala from the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

'You know these are people who are barely getting by; who are living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic. So now they're falling further and further behind. It's the working poor that we should be worried about," said L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez.

The L.A. Regional Food Bank isn't anticipating a shortage of food to give away. What they are anticipating in the months to come is an increase in need.

LA Food Bank event helps take burden off local teacher
EMBED More News Videos

FEED SOCAL: The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank continues to work round-the-clock to help feed local families in needs during these uncertain times. This drive-thru event was held at the Hollywood Bowl.



Laid-off worker regains hope by volunteering at OC food bank
EMBED More News Videos

A local man who found himself unemployed during the pandemic is now receiving food assistance through the Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, where he is also now a volunteer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypanorama citylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiafoodfood drivefood bankdonationscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
UC HISTORY: Latinos make up largest group of CA admitted freshmen
Manhattan Beach to issue fines for not wearing a mask
Caught on camera: Ice cream vendor brutally attacked in LA
Woman wants half of $100K donated to San Diego Starbucks barista
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Army offers $25K reward in case of murdered soldier from Chino
Show More
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
CA hair salons, barbershops ask for consent to do business outside
Iconic 'Golden Girls' house for sale in Brentwood
Gabriel Fernandez case: Charges dismissed against social workers
Flower vendor brutally beaten in Marina del Rey
More TOP STORIES News