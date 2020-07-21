LA sees record number of car thefts amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles saw a record number of car thefts during the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent analysis.Data shows the period between April and June saw more thefts than any other time since the Los Angeles Police Department started releasing information to the public.During those months, 5,744 vehicles were stolen, an increase of 57.7% from the same period last year.The spike comes amid the coronavirus pandemic.The report was produced by Crosstown, a non-profit news organization based out of the USC Annenberg School of Journalism.