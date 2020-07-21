LA sees record number of car thefts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles saw a record number of car thefts during the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent analysis.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles saw a record number of car thefts during the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent analysis.

Data shows the period between April and June saw more thefts than any other time since the Los Angeles Police Department started releasing information to the public.

During those months, 5,744 vehicles were stolen, an increase of 57.7% from the same period last year.

RELATED: 5-year-old steals parents' car after mom refuses to buy him Lamborghini: Police

The spike comes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The report was produced by Crosstown, a non-profit news organization based out of the USC Annenberg School of Journalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyauto theftcoronaviruscar theftcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded
California went from bending the curve to COVID surge
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Women's soccer team to play in LA in 2022
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Show More
Mystery deepens in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
Sex offender Cary Smith relocates to Garden Grove
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
LAPD reports explosion in reports of illegal fireworks around July 4
Latinas majority of cases of pregnant women in LA County
More TOP STORIES News