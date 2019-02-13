APEX, N.C. (KABC) --A man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault in West Los Angeles was killed in an officer-involved shooting with police in North Carolina, FBI officials said Wednesday.
During a morning press conference, FBI officials said 47-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson was shot and killed during an altercation with authorities at a hotel in a town called Apex in the Raleigh-Durham area.
Authorities said local FBI agents and the Apex Police Department were contacted Wednesday about a possible FBI fugitive staying in the Woodspring Suites. They identified the suspect and attempted to take him into custody.
During the take-down attempt, authorities said Carlson was armed, which led to an officer-involved shooting where he was shot and killed.
Carlson, who was originally from Washington, D.C., was suspected of committing burglary on July 13, 2017 and attempting to rape a woman while using a weapon. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 3, and three days later he was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.
He posted a $1 million bond that was secured with his mother's home. Authorities said he then fled to a family home in South Carolina, where he again fled with a gun, rental car and cash.
Authorities said he indicated he would not come back to Los Angeles to face prosecution. He was last spotted in South Carolina in November 2018.
Investigators said that Carlson may have been responsible for other sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area. One of the last incidents happened on Dorothy Street in West L.A.
Carlson was placed on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list in September 2018.