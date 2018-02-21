"We are pleased with the announcement that the District Attorney's office has pressed charges against Deputy Scotti. While on duty, Deputy Scotti sexually assaulted at least six women under his care, including our two clients. Systematic failure explains how one man could so profoundly abuse his power. This tragedy is about more than one rogue cop. Why weren't working safeguards in place to prevent at least a half-dozen sexual assaults by the same guard? Inmates in jail are under constant surveillance -- cameras are everywhere -- how could one male guard exploit so many women and not be caught in the act?



As just one example of systematic failure, a federal law designed to prevent the sexual abuse of inmates requires local jails to undergo an audit.The LA County Sheriff's Department has admitted that none of the jails it operates have undergone this federally mandated audit. When LASD and the County failed to meet federal standards they put female inmates at risk, and our clients paid the price.



Our clients desperately want justice. Holding Deputy Scotti criminally responsible for his actions is one major step in that direction."