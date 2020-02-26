Here's your chance to win an XFL LA Wildcats VIP package!

ABC7 has your chance to win an XFL LA Wildcats VIP Fan Experience for four!
Win a VIP package to watch the XFL's LA Wildcats play the Tampa Bay Vipers March 8, 2020 at 6pm at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Be a part of history when LA's newest football team invites you to a behind the scenes game experience with on-field access, access to the locker rooms, and more!
Parking gates open at 2pm for tailgating, and kickoff is at 6pm!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/d66b3d3d5c089b1f2cfbfeb54c92633d.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/32VfRtr
Tickets to all LA Wildcats home games are available now for purchase at https://www.xfl.com/teams/los-angeles
