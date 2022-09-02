Stores, businesses open, closed on Labor Day 2022 | LIST

Trader Joe's is open at normal hours, but Costco is closed. Aldi is operating on a modified schedule.

The Labor Day holiday bookmarks the end of summer and the beginning of fall, but above all, it celebrates working Americans and the U.S. labor movement.

If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed since many businesses shut down to observe the holiday.

Here are some of the major businesses and institutions that will be open, and those that will be closed, on Monday, Sept. 5.

Open normal hours

Target

Walmart

Kroger

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens (Some pharmacies may be closed.)

AMC Theatres

Planet Fitness

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

T.J. Maxx

Sam's Club

Operating limited hours

Aldi

Closed

Costco

DMV

Public libraries (In New York, the public libraries are closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.)

Banks

Post offices

FedEx (Some FedEx Office locations are open with modified hours.)

UPS

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report, modifying copy originally published in 2021.

