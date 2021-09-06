labor day

Labor Day 2021: Large crowds expected at LAX as travelers head home from holiday excursions

EMBED <>More Videos

Labor Day 2021: Large crowds expected at LAX as travelers head home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport is expected to see large crowds on Labor Day as travelers head home from their holiday weekend excursions.

Traffic and security lines were light at LAX on Monday morning, but that will almost certainly change as the day goes on.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, about 1.5 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday. That number is close to pre-pandemic levels -- and more than double the amount of people who traveled on Labor Day weekend last year.

"I think it's great," said one woman, in a curbside interview outside an LAX terminal. "I'm done with COVID -- over. Let's move forward."

LAX's coronavirus vaccination sites were closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday. They are scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyairport newslabor daylos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LABOR DAY
Labor Day weekend 2021: Beachgoers flock to Santa Monica
Labor Day could exacerbate US COVID surge
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
Labor Day weekend 2021: Drivers to pay record-setting gas prices
TOP STORIES
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Recall election: Newsom, Elder, Jenner to hold events Monday in SoCal
Labor Day weekend 2021: Beachgoers flock to Santa Monica
Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead after suspected drug overdose in Venice
Female Mexican boxer dies 5 days after fight in Montreal
Massive tree catches fire in South LA, prompting evacuation of homes
Ex-Marine sharpshooter said 'God told him to' kill 4, affadavit says
Show More
Mixing old with new, Nissan Z sports car will arrive in 2023
Missing 3-year-old boy found after 3 days' lost in Australian woods
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
Bosses using 'tattleware' to monitor employees working from home
Navy identifies 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off San Diego
More TOP STORIES News