Labor Day 2021: Large crowds expected at LAX as travelers head home from holiday excursions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport is expected to see large crowds on Labor Day as travelers head home from their holiday weekend excursions.Traffic and security lines were light at LAX on Monday morning, but that will almost certainly change as the day goes on.According to the Transportation Security Administration, about 1.5 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints on Friday. That number is close to pre-pandemic levels -- and more than double the amount of people who traveled on Labor Day weekend last year."I think it's great," said one woman, in a curbside interview outside an LAX terminal. "I'm done with COVID -- over. Let's move forward."LAX's coronavirus vaccination sites were closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday. They are scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.