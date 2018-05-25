A threat has been called into LACMA and LAPD is on campus and investigating. In the abundance of caution we have decided to close the museum for the day. — LACMA (@LACMA) May 25, 2018

I give my permission. pic.twitter.com/et8hljueKD — Justin Bai 📇 (@marxling) May 25, 2018

A threat called into the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has prompted the popular tourist attraction to close for the remainder of the day on Friday.LACMA tweeted all programming was canceled due to an unspecified "security threat," and added that LAPD officers were on campus investigating the call.The La Brea Tar Pits Museum and Park facility was also closed as a precaution, and all staff and guests were evacuated.Officers were dispatched to the area, located in the 5800 block of Wilshire Boulevard, at about 10:45 a.m. to determine the credibility of the threat, an LAPD spokesman said. Explosives experts were called in to search the property.