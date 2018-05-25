LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits closed for rest of day as LAPD investigates threat

A threat called into the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has prompted the popular tourist attraction to close for the remainder of the day on Friday.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
LACMA tweeted all programming was canceled due to an unspecified "security threat," and added that LAPD officers were on campus investigating the call.

The La Brea Tar Pits Museum and Park facility was also closed as a precaution, and all staff and guests were evacuated.



Officers were dispatched to the area, located in the 5800 block of Wilshire Boulevard, at about 10:45 a.m. to determine the credibility of the threat, an LAPD spokesman said. Explosives experts were called in to search the property.

City News Service contributed to this report.
