Lady Gaga dognappers arrested 2 months after incident that left dog walker shot, wounded, LAPD says

Details of the arrests were not immediately disclosed, but the LAPD is expected to release more information later Thursday.
The victim, Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Lady Gaga herself was in Rome to film a movie at the time of the dognapping.
Fischer survived the shooting and the dogs were recovered unharmed after the singer offered a $500,000 reward in the case, no questions asked.
A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, around 6 p.m. two days after they were taken, said Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the agency's Robbery-Homicide Division.
In February, the LAPD said the identity and the location where the dogs were found would not be disclosed for the woman's safety and because of the ongoing investigation.
